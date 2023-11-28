Overnight earthquake north of Hildale rocks residents

HILDALE, Utah, Nov. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 2.9 magnitude earthquake rattled part of southern Utah overnight.

The quake, at 11:38 p.m. Monday, happened in Washington County, about 7 miles north-northeast of Hildale, according to the University of Utah’s Seismic Stations website. It occurred at a depth of 10.1 miles.

As of 2021, Hildale had a reported population of 1,167. It is a 42-mile drive from St. George, to the west, on State Highway 52.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, 21 people had reported to the U.S. Geological Service that they felt the small quake.

A “frequently asked questions” page on the same site says serious damage is determined by a number of variables, but usually does not occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.