Overturned trailer blocks 3 lanes of NB I-15 in Draper

DRAPER, Utah, April 13, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — An overturned trailer is expected to slow northbound traffic in Draper until at least 3 p.m. Sunday.

The incident happened when a northbound truck was pulling a trailer at about 14200 South on Interstate 15.

“The trailer started to weave and they lost control,” Lt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

“The trailer rolled on its side, but the vehicle is still upright. There are no injuries, but they are blocking the right three lanes,” Roden said.

“No other vehicles involved.”