Owner of Ogden convenience store shot, killed, police say

OGDEN, Utah, March 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The owner of Ogden’s Super Grocery was shot and killed at his business by an unknown assailant Sunday night.

The suspect is a man who entered Super Grocery, 675. N. Monroe Blvd., at 11:50 p.m. Sunday, says a statement released Monday morning by the Ogden Police Department.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the unknown suspect and the victim communicated for a short period of time and at one point, the suspect fired a pistol at the victim, striking him,” the statement says. “The victim succumbed to his injuries on scene.

“The unknown suspect immediately fled from the business and ran northwest out of the parking lot.”

The victim is identified as 65-year-old Satnam Singh. His next of kin have been notified, the police statement says.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said. The Ogden City Police Detectives, along with the Weber County Homicide Task Force, the Ogden City Police ATAC, and Weber County CSI are conducting the investigation and processing the crime scene.

“The exact motive for the shooting is unknown. If anyone has any information regarding this incident or can provide Ring doorbell camera footage or home security footage, please contact

Ogden City Detectives at 801-629-8228.”