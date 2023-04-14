Owner of Woods Cross gymnastics facility indicted by federal grand jury

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The owner of USA Gymnastics, in Woods Cross, was indicted Wednesday on federal charges of child exploitation in connection with hidden video cameras and recordings made of people using the a unisex bathroom.

According to the complaint, agents with Homeland Security Investigations arrested Adam Richard Jacobs, 33, of Woods Cross, Utah, last week, says a statement issued by the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.

“As stated in the court documents, an employee twice found a device in a unisex restroom at USA Gymnastics World,” the statement says. “The employee discovered the device was a hidden camera with a micro-SD card and contacted police.

“A subsequent law enforcement investigation recovered approximately 120 video files of individuals ranging in age from toddler to adult using the restroom at USA Gymnastics World, and videos depicting the lascivious display of children’s genitalia.

“Additionally, approximately 40 videos show Jacobs setting up the cameras in his home and at USA Gymnastics World. Due to the volume of evidence, the investigation is ongoing.”

Jacobs is charged by indictment with transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, production of child pornography, and possession of child pornography. Jacobs is scheduled for his initial court appearance on Friday.

U.S. Attorney, Trina A. Higgins, of the District of Utah made the announcement. The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) with assistance from Woods Cross Police Department, the Utah Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Kaysville Police Department, Clearfield Police Department, the United States Secret Service, and the Davis County Attorney’s Office.