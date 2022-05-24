Ozuna announces 2022 world tour with Utah stop

May 23 (UPI) — Ozuna has announced a 38-stop world tour that will feature performances in Europe and North America, and make a Nov. 19 stop in Salt Lake City.
The world tour will begin on June 30 in Seville, Spain, before it wraps up on Dec. 9 at the FTX Arena in Miami.
Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. A Spotify Fans First pre-sale event is happening Monday.
Ozuna uploaded to Instagram a comedic video announcing the tour where the 30-year-old is bothered by multiple people asking when the tour is taking place.
Ozuna last released the solo album “ENOC” in 2020 and a collaborative album with Anuel AA in 2021 titled “Los Dioses.” Ozuna canceled a tour in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The full list of European dates for Ozuna’s tour can be found on the singer’s official website.
Here is the full list of dates for Ozuna’s tour in North America
Sept. 30 — Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center
Oct. 2 — Reading, Pa., at Santander Arena
Oct. 6 — Boston, Mass., at TD Garden
Oct. 9 — Rosemont, Ill., at Allstate Arena
Oct. 14 — El Paso, Texas, at Don Haskins Center
Oct. 15 — Midland, Texas, at La Hacienda Event Center
Oct. 16 — Oklahoma City, Okla., at Paycom Center
Oct. 20 — Laredo, Texas, at Sames Arena
Oct. 21 — San Antonio, Texas, at AT&T Center
Oct. 22 — Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
Oct. 23 — Hidalgo, Texas, at Payne Arena
Oct. 27 — Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
Oct. 29 — Phoenix, Ariz., at Footprint Arena
Oct. 30 — San Diego, Calif., at Pechanga Arena
Nov. 5 — Portland, Ore., at Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Nov. 6 — Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 10 — Ontario, Canada, at Toyota Arena
Nov. 11 — Las Vegas, Nev., at MGM Grand Garden
Nov. 12 — San Jose, Calif., at SAP Center
Nov. 17 — Fresno, Calif., at Save Mart Center
Nov. 19 — Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Arena
Nov. 23 — Inglewood, Calif., at Kia Forum
Nov. 26 — Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center
Dec. 9 — Miami, Fla., at FTX Arena