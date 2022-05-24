Ozuna announces 2022 world tour with Utah stop

May 23 (UPI) — Ozuna has announced a 38-stop world tour that will feature performances in Europe and North America, and make a Nov. 19 stop in Salt Lake City.

The world tour will begin on June 30 in Seville, Spain, before it wraps up on Dec. 9 at the FTX Arena in Miami.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. A Spotify Fans First pre-sale event is happening Monday.

Ozuna uploaded to Instagram a comedic video announcing the tour where the 30-year-old is bothered by multiple people asking when the tour is taking place.

Ozuna last released the solo album “ENOC” in 2020 and a collaborative album with Anuel AA in 2021 titled “Los Dioses.” Ozuna canceled a tour in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full list of European dates for Ozuna’s tour can be found on the singer’s official website.

Here is the full list of dates for Ozuna’s tour in North America

Sept. 30 — Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center

Oct. 2 — Reading, Pa., at Santander Arena

Oct. 6 — Boston, Mass., at TD Garden

Oct. 9 — Rosemont, Ill., at Allstate Arena

Oct. 14 — El Paso, Texas, at Don Haskins Center

Oct. 15 — Midland, Texas, at La Hacienda Event Center

Oct. 16 — Oklahoma City, Okla., at Paycom Center

Oct. 20 — Laredo, Texas, at Sames Arena

Oct. 21 — San Antonio, Texas, at AT&T Center

Oct. 22 — Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

Oct. 23 — Hidalgo, Texas, at Payne Arena

Oct. 27 — Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

Oct. 29 — Phoenix, Ariz., at Footprint Arena

Oct. 30 — San Diego, Calif., at Pechanga Arena

Nov. 5 — Portland, Ore., at Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Nov. 6 — Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 10 — Ontario, Canada, at Toyota Arena

Nov. 11 — Las Vegas, Nev., at MGM Grand Garden

Nov. 12 — San Jose, Calif., at SAP Center

Nov. 17 — Fresno, Calif., at Save Mart Center

Nov. 19 — Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Arena

Nov. 23 — Inglewood, Calif., at Kia Forum

Nov. 26 — Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center

Dec. 9 — Miami, Fla., at FTX Arena