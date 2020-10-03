Pac-12 announces 7-game season for Utes, league’s other teams

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Pac-12 Conference on Saturday announced its seven-game 2020 schedule for the University of Utah and the rest of the league’s football programs.

The schedule begins on Saturday, Nov. 7, when the Utes host Arizona at Rice-Eccles Stadium for the first of three home games on the slate.

Each team will play five divisional games and one crossover game against a non-division opponent, with these six games being evenly distributed between home and away for each team, says a statement released by U of U Football.

The seventh and final week will feature all twelve teams in action highlighted by the Pac-12 Football Championship Game on Dec. 18. Details surrounding matchups and television selections for games other than the Football Championship Game in Week 7 will be determined in the near future.

After the season-opening home game against Arizona on Nov. 7, Utah will travel to UCLA for a Friday night matchup on Nov. 13. The Utes return home to face USC on Nov. 21, then travel to Arizona State Nov. 28, host Oregon State Dec. 5 and conclude the scheduled games with a trip to Boulder to face Colorado on Friday, Dec. 11.

The Oregon State game will mark the latest date on the calendar that Utah has played a home game since 1903. The Utes have played just one home game in the month of December since that year, when they hosted UCLA on Dec. 1, 1962.

Kickoff times and television designations for all games will be announced at a later date.

In its return to play announcement on Sept. 24 the Pac-12 Conference announced that fans will not be able to attend games in any sport, because of health and safety precautions, until at least Jan. 1, 2021.

Utah is scheduled to begin preseason practices on Friday, Oct. 9.

2020 Utah Football Schedule

Nov. 7 Arizona Salt Lake City Nov. 13 (Fri.) at UCLA Pasadena, Calif. Nov. 21 USC Salt Lake City Nov. 28 at Arizona State Tempe, Ariz. Dec. 5 Oregon State Salt Lake City Dec. 11 (Fri.) at Colorado Boulder, Colo. Dec. 18 or 19 Pac-12 Championship Game/TBD TBD

