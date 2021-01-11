Pac-12 extends no spectators at events policy

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. Jan. 11, 2021 (Gepahrdt Daily) — The Pac-12 Conference recently updated its policy on fan attendance at Pac-12 sport competitions to extend beyond the original date of Jan. 1.

University of Utah Athletics shared the following Pac-12 statement by way of a news release.

“The Pac-12 announced today that in light of the continued negative COVID-19 trendlines in Pac-12 communities and in the interest of health and safety, it has made the decision to extend the current prohibition on fan attendance at Pac-12 sport competitions taking place on Pac-12 campuses past Jan. 1 and until further notice.

“Student-athlete families will continue to be permitted to attend sport competitions if and to the extent allowed by local public health and campus authorities and in accordance with NCAA guidelines. Each Pac-12 member school will determine its family member attendance policies on these bases.”

Utah Athletics will continue to update ticket-holders and fans as Pac-12 Conference decisions and policies warrant, the news release said.