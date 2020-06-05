Pacific Fire in Tooele County now 85% contained at 267 acres

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, June 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A brush fire in Tooele County that broke out Thursday afternoon and closed both directions of Interstate 80 is now 85% contained at 267 acres.

The Pacific Fire broke out at approximately 4 p.m. and resulted in the closure of I-80 at mile marker 55, said a tweet from Utah Fire Info.

The road was reopened about an hour later.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.