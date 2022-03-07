Pandemic death toll projected to reach 6 million Monday

BALTIMORE, Maryland, March 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The global COVID-19 pandemic death toll will reach 6 million sometime Monday.

That total is roughly the equivalent of twice Utah’s current population or five times the number of people living in Salt Lake County.

Johns Hopkins University is considered among the lead authorities in tracking COVID-19 statistics via its Coronavirus Research Center.

Sunday morning news reports quoted the Johns Hopkins grim count at 5,998,819. By 11 p.m. Sunday the school’s COVID web site tracker was counting 5,999,218 dead.

The U.S. COVID fatality count is now passing 958,621.