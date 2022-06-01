Panic! at the Disco coming to Salt Lake City this fall

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Panic! at the Disco is coming to the Vivant Smart Home Arena his fall.

The band has booked a concert on Oct. 13 as part of its 40-stop tour, titled “Viva Las Vengeance.” Special guest for the Utah gig will be Marina & Jake Wesley Rogers.

“Viva Las Vengeance” marks a change in process for frontman/songwriter Brendon Urie, having cut everything live to tape in Los Angeles alongside his friends and production partners, Jake Sinclair and Mike Viola, according to the tour announcement. The cinematic musical journey is about the fine line between taking advantage of your youth, seizing the day and burning out. The songs take an introspective look into his relationship with his decade plus career including growing up in Las Vegas, love, and fame.

“Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before,” Erie said in a provided statement. “I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

Tickets go on sale on June 8 through panicatthedisco.com. A dollar from each ticket will go to the band’s Highest Hopes Foundation, a fund which supports organizations that advocate support for human rights for all people and communities subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Sample the “Viva Las Vengeance” album title track below, and find complete tour dates below the video.

9/8/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

9/10/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

9/11/22 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*

9/13/22 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*

9/14/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*

9/16/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum^

9/17/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center^

9/20/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena^

9/21/22 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena^

9/23/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^

9/25/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena^

9/27/22 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre^

9/28/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden^

9/30/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^

10/1/22 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena^

10/2/22 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena^

10/4/22 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena^

10/5/22 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena^

10/7/22 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena^

10/8/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^

10/9/22 – Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center†

10/11/22 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena^

10/13/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena ^

^ 10/15/22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center^

10/16/22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena†

10/19/22 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum^

10/21/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena^

10/23/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^

10/25/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center^

2/20/23 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

2/21/23 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

2/23/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

2/24/23 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

2/25/23 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy

2/28/23 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

3/1/23 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

3/3/23 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

3/4/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

3/6/23 – London, UK @ The O2

3/10/23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

^ w/ Marina & Jake Wesley Rogers

* w/ Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers

† w/ Marina & Little Image