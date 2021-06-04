Paraglider injured in Draper, transported to hospital for evaluation

DRAPER, Utah, June 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A paraglider who was injured in a Draper crash Thursday evening has been transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The Draper Fire Department transported the man, who appeared to have a broken wrist, Battalion Chief Cody Jolley told Gephardt Daily.

“He was at the Point of the Mountain flight park,” Jolley said. “We transported him to the hospital.”

The man will have his wrist checked and will undergo further evaluations, said Jolley, who had no further details on the crash.