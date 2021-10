HURRICANE CITY, Utah, Oct. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Hurricane City man was rushed to the hospital Saturday morning after crashing a paraglider near Sand Hollow Resort.

According to Hurricane City police, the 47-year-old “suffered a few broken bones” including an elbow when he hit the ground at about 5200 West 3000 South.

The call came just before 9:00 a.m.

Police say the exact cause of the crash is still unknown at this time.