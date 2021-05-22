Paraglider taken to hospital after crash in Lehi

LEHI, Utah, May 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 28-year-old paraglider was transported to an area hospital after a crash in Lehi on Saturday morning.

Capt. R. Casper, Lehi Fire Department, told Gephardt Daily the man “hit into the mountain, about a quarter of the way down the hill.”

Crews lowered a Stokes basket to the victim and were able to bring him up the hill, Casper said.

The victim complained of back pain and was transported to an area hospital. The man was talking and alert, and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Casper said.