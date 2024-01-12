Parents of slain Hunter High School students file wrongful death lawsuit against Granite School District

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Parents of two Hunter High School students fatally shot during a clash between Polynesian and Hispanic groups have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Granite School District.

The suit filed Thursday in federal court claims the district and its police force deliberately ignored the escalating violence between the factions. The suit alleges discrimination lead to the mishandling of the racial tensions, resulting in the deaths of Paul Tahi and Tivani Lopati.

“Granite School District was deliberately indifferent to known acts of student-on-student racial harassment and discrimination; it chose to sit by and do nothing.”

The shootings came during the lunch hour of Jan. 13, 2022 as the two groups met across the street from the school. A fight broke out and a single shooter opened fire, killing Tahi and Lopati and seriously injuring a third student.