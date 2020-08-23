Paris Hilton details alleged abuse at Utah boarding school

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Paris Hilton has detailed abuse she allegedly suffered at a Utah boarding school as a teenager to People magazine.

In a new documentary, “This Is Paris,” premiering Sept. 14 on her YouTube channel, Hilton along with three of her former classmates speak about their time at Provo Canyon School in the late 1990s.

Hilton told the magazine she was sent to a series of boarding schools at the age of 17 after she used to sneak out to clubs and parties in New York City while living at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel with her family.

The last in the series of boarding schools, which claimed to focus on behavioral and mental development, was Provo Canyon School, where Hilton stayed for 11 months.

“I knew it was going to be worse than anywhere else,” Hilton told the magazine. “It was supposed to be a school, but (classes) were not the focus at all. From the moment I woke up until I went to bed, it was all day screaming in my face, yelling at me, continuous torture.”

She added: “The staff would say terrible things. They were constantly making me feel bad about myself and bully me. I think it was their goal to break us down. And they were physically abusive, hitting and strangling us. They wanted to instill fear in the kids so we’d be too scared to disobey them.”

Hilton said they were often force-fed medication and held down by restraints as punishment.

“I was having panic attacks and crying every single day,” she said. “I was just so miserable. I felt like a prisoner and I hated life.”

She added her parents had no idea what was going on.

When she turned 18 in 1999, Hilton left the school and headed back to New York, but was too scared to speak about her experiences, she said.

But in filming the documentary, she told the magazine she hopes she can begin to move on.

When reached by People for comment on the allegations, the school responded: “Originally opened in 1971, Provo Canyon School was sold by its previous ownership in August 2000. We therefore cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to this time.”

The trailer for the documentary can be seen below.