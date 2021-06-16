Park City bans fireworks, open fires

PARK CITY, Utah, June 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City officials announced Wednesday that a fire ban is now in effect.

“Fireworks, explosive devices, open fires, and discharge of firearms are all prohibited within City limits until further notice,” said a tweet from Park City Municipal.

“There are no holiday exceptions.”

The ban covers both Independence Day, on July 4, and Pioneer Day, on July 24.

Park City residents can sign up for emergency alerts here.

Earlier Wednesday, Eagle Mountain announced a similar ban.

“Given persistent dry conditions, high winds, warmer temperatures and limited water resources, the Eagle Mountain City Council tonight approved a resolution prohibiting fireworks in Eagle Mountain during the July 4 and July 24 (Pioneer Day) holiday celebrations,” city officials said.