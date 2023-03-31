Park City crews cleaning up evening I-80 mess

PARK CITY, Utah, Mar. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews would like to remind motorists that melting snow can turn into ice when the sun goes down as they clear a crash scene tonight.

“At approximately 7 p.m. PCFD responded to multiple car accidents just east of mile marker 139 I-80 East bound,” reads a Park City Fire District post on social media which included a photo of one of four vehicle accidents all in the same area of 1-80.

In addition to the police response, including the Utah Highway Patrol, six emergency vehicles from the PCFD responded. Three patients have been transported to valley hospitals, according to the 9 p.m. post.