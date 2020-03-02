Park City fire crews on scene of collision on I-80

PARK CITY, Utah, March 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City fire crews are on the scene of a collision in which a dump truck spilled debris on Interstate 80.

A tweet from the Park City Fire District at noon said the crash is on westbound I-80 at mile marker 140.

“Crews are already working to clean up the mess,” the tweet said. “Take an alternate route if possible. It is currently unknown how long the road will be blocked.”

A follow-up tweet said one westbound lane is open, but drivers should continue to expect delays.

No one was injured as a result of the crash.

It’s unclear at this stage how many vehicles were involved.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.