PARK CITY, June 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters rescued a dog that had gotten stuck in a culvert Sunday in Park City.

Crews responded about 11:50 a.m. to Morning Star Court, where a dog had gotten stuck in a culvert, the Park City Fire District stated on its Facebook page.

“Firefighters were able to rescue the dog return him to his family,” the post states.

The fire district also shared photos of the rescue on social media.