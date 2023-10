PARK CITY, Oct. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City fire crews rescued a family cat that had been stuck in a heater vent for approximately 15 hours Monday.

“Firefighters were able to access the vent from the light fixture below and … manipulate the vent to free the cat,” the Park City Fire District stated on social media.

“Monte has been reunited with his family,” the post says.