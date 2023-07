PARK CITY, Utah, July 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City Fire and medical personnel headed out Sunday evening, first to rescue an injured mountain biker, then to transport the bike.

They responded at about 7 p.m. to the Three Kings Trail area.

“PCFD Medic Engine 38, Ambulance 38, Back Country 31, and BC 3 responded to an injured mountain biker near Three Kings Trail,” a Park City Fire social media post says.

“Patient was treated and then transported to the hospital in stable condition.”