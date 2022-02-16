Park City Fire crews respond to garbage truck fire

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City Fire District crews responded to a garbage truck fire that couldn’t have gone much better.

First of all, it was the trash that was burning, and the vehicle was built with the ability to dump its collected load onto a roadway, leaving the truck relatively unharmed.

Secondly, nothing of value went up in flames since everything burning had already been discarded.

“PCFD Engine 33, Engine 37, Ambulance 37, Water Tender 237 and Battalion 3 are on scene of a garbage truck fire on Silver Creek Drive,” says the PCFD statement, posted Tuesday on its Facebook page.

“The garbage truck was able to dump the load preventing damage to the truck,” it says. “Firefighters responded and knocked down the fire quickly.”