Park City Fire crews respond to multi-car accident on I-80

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City Fire crews responded to a multi-car accident on Interstate 80 Tuesday.

The crash occurred at Parleys Summit, which is mile marker 140, said a Facebook post from Park City Fire Department.

“Luckily there were no injuries,” the post said.

The post also added the following tips for driving during winter storms:

  • Drive slowly.
  • Accelerate and decelerate slowly.
  • Increase your following distance to five to six seconds.
  • Drive with lights on even during the day.
  • Make sure your windows are clear and completely defrosted.
Photo Courtesy: Park City Police Department

