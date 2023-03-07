Park City Fire District knocks down 2 significant fires

PARK CITY, Utah, March 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City firefighters were dispatched to two significant fires within three hours Tuesday morning.

The first call was at 6:41 a.m. Crews responded to 6321 Star View Drive for a structure fire at a single family home.

“Fire crews arrived quickly to find smoke coming from the garage,” says a social media post from the Park City Fire District. “The home was evacuated at the time of arrival.”

It was difficult to access the garage, the statement says.

“Once firefighters made access, the firefighters found the contents in the garage on fire. Firefighters were able to contain fire to the garage.”

The second response was at 9:40 a.m., when crews were dispatched to 1153 Center Drive, Storm Cycles, for a Commercial structure.

“When firefighters arrived, there was visible smoke and flames on the roof of the structure.

Fire was contained to the roof area. The building suffered heavy water damage to the interior of the structure and the adjacent building.”

Both buildings had heavy snow load on the roof, the statement says.

“When crews arrived to find fire on the roof, they were able to get quick knock down. Overhaul is being completed,” Zanetti said. “There were no injuries at either fire.

Loss stop at 11:25 for both fires.”