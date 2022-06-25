Park City Fire District responds to structure fire, helps with evacuations

PARK CITY, Utah, June 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City Fire District responded to a structure fire on Frostwood Boulevard in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The call came to dispatch at 2:47 a.m., and PCFD engines 31, 35, 37, truck 36, medic ambulance 37, ambulance 35 and BC 3 responded to the scene.

“Firefighters helped with evacuating occupants from the building and quickly extinguished the fire,” says a PCFD statement. “Fire was contained to the exterior and interior chase.

“Firefighters completed overhaul looking for any extension in the void space in the ceiling.”

There were no injuries, the statement says. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.