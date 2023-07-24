Park City Fire District workers free curious canine from culvert

SNYDERVILLE, Utah, July 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Summit County adventurer needed a little help from rescuers last week, and responders from Park City Fire District made their way to the scene.

The incident was reported at 7:30 a.m. Friday, and a very small crew responded to the area of Sagebrook Drive and Silver Summit Parkway. The exact location was a culvert, an underground passageway for water in the roadway.

The response was for “a dog, Taz, that had crawled into a culvert and couldn’t get out the same way he entered,” says a social media post from Park City Fire.

“Firefighters from Station 37 were able to remove the grate and coax Taz to the opening, and then lift him out safely.”

The public shared gratitude Taz could not articulate, leaving comments for responders including “Well done fellas!,” “Thank you for your service,” and “Thank you for saving this cutie pie!”