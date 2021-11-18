Park City Fire Hazmat team responds to dump truck rollover with gravel spill

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Park City Fire District Hazmat team responded to a dump truck rollover with a gravel spill Thursday morning.

“At approximately 10:05 a.m., a dump truck carrying a load of gravel overturned, spilling its contents,” said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol. “The driver indicated he was having issues with his brakes and attempted a maneuver to avoid traveling off the roadway.”

The Hazmat team responded due to a punctured fuel tank as a result of the crash.

There were no reports of injuries.s

“The Park City Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol, and UDOT have been heavily engaged in efforts to minimize the potential for commercial vehicle crashes on Marsac Avenue during the last few months,” the UHP statement said. “These ongoing efforts will continue to safeguard our residents more effectively for the future.”