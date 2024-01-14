Park City Fire responds to multi-vehicle crash during Saturday storm

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 14, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City Fire crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

They were called at about 6 p.m., and responded to the area of State Route 224 and Olympic Parkway, in the Park City area.

“Engine 33, ambulance 35, ambulance 36, and truck 36 responded,” says a news release issued later that night.

“There were no injuries.”

There could have been, of course. So the agency urged caution.

“Please drive careful and stay safe during these snow storms,” the Park City Fire statement says.