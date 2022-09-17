Park City High School tennis coach charged with aggravated child abuse after altercation with student-athlete

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Park City High School tennis coach has been charged with aggravated child abuse following an alleged altercation with a student-athlete last month.

Police say Lani M. Wilcox, 62, got into an argument with a member of the Park City girls tennis team Aug. 29 over the player’s position on the team, according to charges filed Friday in Park City’s 3rd District Court.

The argument escalated to the point where Wilcox “got in (the player’s) face,” charging documents state. The player responded by slapping the coach in the face, according to the charges.

“(Wilcox) then grabbed (the player) around the neck in a choke hold and took her to the ground, where she continued have her in a choke hold,” charges state.

Police say the player could not breathe while she was on the ground, according to charging documents.

Once the player was able to get away from Wilcox, the teen “grabbed her phone and told the (coach) that she was going to call the police,” charges state.

Wilcox then grabbed the phone out of the teen’s hands and walked away, police said.

The Park City School District became aware of the charges against Wilcox on Friday and placed the coach on administrative leave, district officials said in a statement.

“PCSD takes matters such as these seriously and will work with the proper authorities. Our district is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our students and employees, and as such, the employee remains on administrative leave,” the statement continues.

Wilcox has been charged with aggravated child abuse, a third-degree felony, and damage to/interruption of a communication device, a class B misdemeanor.