Park City home destroyed in late night blaze; lack of water hampers firefighting efforts

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 20, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A Park City home that was under construction was destroyed by fire overnight.

Park City Battalion Chief Darren Nelson told Gephardt Daily firefighters were called to the area near 1523 E. Crescent Park Dr. about 10:30 p.m. Thursday after neighbors reported seeing fire coming from the back of the home.

When the first crews arrived they found the structure engulfed in smoke and flames.

According to Darren, efforts to bring the fire under control were hampered by the lack of an adequate water supply since the nearest hydrant was 1,500 feet away.

Firefighters initially used water from their trucks to try and keep the fire from spreading, but soon found they were overwhelmed.

The fire burned for another 45 minutes before crews had the water they needed to bring the blaze under control.

Darren said a second structure containing the family’s belongings was spared.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.