Park City man accused of assaulting father of ex-wife’s child

PARK CITY, Utah, May 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Park City man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted the father of his ex-wife’s child.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Summit County said Noe Rivera Zarate, 43, is facing a charge of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

On May 19, the victim told officers that he received a phone call from Zarate and was asked if the two of them could meet and talk about some family issues, the statement said. The victim has a child with Zarate’s ex-wife. The victim agreed to meet Zarate and they met outside of the victim’s residence in Park City; the victim said they spoke for approximately three hours.

“Zarate told the victim that he did not like him around his ex-wife or the child,” the statement said. “The victim said that they mostly spoke about this issue regarding his son and Zarate’s ex-wife.”

The victim said that the discussion did not turn aggressive until the end.

“At the end of the discussion the victim told Zarate that he was going to go back to his home,” the statement said. “The victim said that Zarate pushed him into the side of a car and took a gun from his back waistband. The victim said that Zarate stuck the gun into his abdomen area and told him that he was not going anywhere, but that he was going to die.”

The victim said that Zarate told him to go behind a nearby office building four times. Zarate told him that he was going to kill him behind the office building so that his kids would not hear.

“The victim told Zarate that he would not go anywhere and that he and the suspect’s ex-wife were recording him,” the statement said. “The victim said that Zarate told him that if he ever went around his ex-wife or the child he had with her he would break into his house and kill him. The victim said that he promised he would not go by them again and Zarate quickly left.”

Zarate was transported to Summit County Jail, where he is being held without bail.