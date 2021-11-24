Park City man arrested after allegedly giving THC edible to teen, causing seizure

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Park City man has been arrested after allegedly giving a THC edible to a 16-year-old co-worker, causing her to have a seizure.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Summit County said Juan Carlos Riqueno Tenorio, 25, is facing charges of:

Distribute/offer/arrange distribution of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony

Four counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a second-degree felony

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a third-degree felony

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

In the probable cause statement, the suspect is referred to by the last name Riqueno, and also goes by the first name Charlie, officials said.

On Sunday at approximately 9:15 p.m., deputies responded to a medical aid call for a 16-year-old female having a seizure, the statement said.

“Initial reports were that she had consumed edible THC products and subsequently became ill,” the statement said. “The patient’s coworker was interviewed and advised the female had told him she was given a THC edible by another coworker, later identified as Juan Carlos (AKA: Charlie) Riqueno.”

The statement does not say where the two work, but said it is a restaurant.

The manager who worked that night was contacted and provided a list of employees who were at the restaurant at the time; among those named was Riqueno.

“During an interview of the patient, she told deputies that she observed Riqueno with edible THC gummies while at work that night,” the statement said. “She described the edibles as being in a Sour Patch Kids bag. She stated the bag had a label of 600 mg. The patient said she asked Riqueno for one and he gave her one by pulling a blue gummy out of the bag and handing it to her.”

The teen said Riqueno told her “they were the good kind” and “admitted to knowing they were a THC product,” the statement said. She stated she later became ill and began shaking uncontrollably. She was subsequently transported to the hospital via ambulance for medical care.

A warrant was obtained and served on Riqueno’s house, the statement said. During the search of the house, Riqueno was located in a basement bedroom. He was read his Miranda rights and admitted that all items in the bedroom belonged to him.

During the search of the room, deputies found multiple items of marijuana; THC vape cartridges, buds, resin, and edibles, a blue pyramid-shaped substance Riqueno allegedly admitted was LSD, one round blue pill Riqueno allegedly admitted was MDMA, multiple bags of psilocybin mushrooms, also known as magic mushrooms, a measurable amount of a white substance that Riqueno allegedly admitted was cocaine, multiple yellow and white capsules identified as prescription Adderall, a white crystal substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia, including baggies, scales, packaging materials and moisture absorbers.

Riqueno was transported to jail, where he is being held without bail.