Park City middle school students make ‘joke’ about ‘ shooting up the school’

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Park City middle school students are being kept at home Wednesday after apparently joking about “shooting up the school,” officials said.

A Facebook post from Summit County Sheriff’s Office said: “Late last night parents started sharing information on social media that there was a threat made by students at Ecker Hill Middle School. Other parents began reaching out to us to report a possible threat to students going to school today.”

An investigation found that two students had made the “joke” about “shooting up the school,” the post said.

“The threat was eventually reported to our office,” the post said. “Deputies immediately investigated the threat and located the juveniles who made the threat, and their parents.

“We confirmed it was in fact a threat made jokingly and there are NO weapons available to the students.”

The two students will not be allowed to attend class Wednesday and the school is being encouraged “to contact them with next steps,” the post said.

The investigation will be sent to the Summit County Attorney’s Office for action in Juvenile Court.

“We ask parents of students to contact our office immediately when hearing information like this,” the post said. “It wasn’t until after it was shared on social media that our deputies were notified. If you hear or see something, please say something — to us.

“Thanks to all who gave information so we could quickly investigate this threat. Your children are safe to go to school; deputies will continue to make a presence, as usual.”