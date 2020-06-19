Park City Mountain to open for summer activities July 2

PARK CITY, Utah, June 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City Mountain will open for summer on Thursday, July 2 with new safety measures in place.

The resort will open with a limited summer footprint operating Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., said a news release from Vail Resorts.

Activities will include the alpine slide, mountain coaster, scenic lift rides, hiking and bike haul, based out of the Park City Mountain Village. Canyons Golf is scheduled to open at Canyons Village on Friday, June 26.

“Park City summers are beautiful and we’re looking forward to enjoying the next few months here in the mountains that we all love,” said Park City Mountain chief operating officer Mike Goar. “Although summer may look a bit different this year, we know people are eager to get back outside and we are thrilled to be opening this July with activities that our guests can safely enjoy in the outdoors.”

As a part of Vail Resorts’ commitment to safety, the company is establishing certain guidelines across all of its resorts and properties in North America, which include physical distancing protocols, face covering requirements, enhanced cleaning measures, employee health screenings and safety training, cashless transactions, and revisions to regularly offered programs and services, the news release said.

Each resort has enacted a unique operating plan that aligns with these guidelines and was developed in consultation with state, provincial, and local health officials. Similar to the Skier Responsibility Code, Vail Resorts asks guests and employees to take on a new level of personal accountability to ensure the safety of its mountain communities.

“Summer is a special time in the mountains and we are excited to welcome guests back to the outdoors to have fun, refresh and recharge,” said Pat Campbell, president of Vail Resorts’ mountain division. “While we are offering limited summer activities, we are lucky that our beautiful outdoor settings provide a landscape to experience nature and to easily practice physical distancing so we all can safely return to the mountains we love. It is our expectation that guests help us ensure the experience is safe for them and for our employees by following our new guidelines. As summer progresses, we look forward to opening more activities and adventures at our resorts.”

