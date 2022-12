COALVILLE, Utah, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews were battling a house fire Friday afternoon in Coalville.

Firefighters from the Park City and North Summit fire districts responded about 10:45 a.m. to a single-family home on Huff Creek Road “with smoke and flames showing,” according to post on the Park City Fire District Facebook page.

Crews were still fighting the fire at 2:30 p.m., the post states. All occupants of the home were evacuated and were assessed by medical personnel.