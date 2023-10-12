Park City police may have your burglar

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City police arrested a residential burglar in the act Wednesday morning and believe he’s the guy in other break-ins the last few days.

“We arrested a male suspect in Park Meadows this morning,” Park City PD said Wednesday afternoon in a statement on social media.

“He was observed by a resident on security cameras going through his yard. Officers located the suspect, who fled on foot, but was apprehended shortly after.”

Officers found him in possession of stolen property from a number of sites in the area, and suspect him “with other related crimes.

“Please contact us if you have any suspicious security camera footage from the evening of 10/10 or the morning of 10/11, or if you’ve been a victim of theft or vehicle burglary during this time frame.”