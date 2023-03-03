Park City police post moose visit video, with warnings

PARK CITY, Utah, Mar. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Park City Police Department posted a video of a recent moose visit as the winter cold continues to afflict wildlife.

“Moose are being seen more often at lower elevations like this moose in the video that one of our officers was monitoring near the Cross-country Ski Trail above Thaynes Canyon Drive,” the department posted shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday on social media.

“Large moose can be dangerous and have been known to charge people, so use these tips to stay safe:”

• Always give the moose a plenty of space.

• Never try to approach or feed a moose.

• Keep dogs leashed and under control. It is against Utah law to allow dogs to chase or harass protected hoofed wildlife, like moose.

• Stay calm and do not run away. Talk, make your presence known and slowly back away in the direction you came.

• If a moose charges you or chases you, hide behind something solid (like a tree) or try to get inside a vehicle or building.

• If a moose knocks you down, curl into a ball, protect your head and lie still until the moose retreats.

And, as the state Division of Wildlife Resources noted last month: “It is also in your best interest to not allow your pet to chase wildlife, because Utah law states that a person may kill or injure a dog that is “attacking, chasing or worrying any species of hoofed protected wildlife.”

To see the video provided by Park City PD, click here.