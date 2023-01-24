Park City Police seek tips after 2nd bear-with-brew sculpture disappears

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City Police are searching for a stolen sculpture of a bear taking a break from its coffee.

“Have you seen this bear?” a PCPD statement asks. “We are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing bear. The bear is 3 to 4 feet tall, weighs about 60 pounds, likes to drink coffee and is loved by family and neighbors alike.”

The artist’s bronze creation was a replacement for a similar coffee bruin stolen four years back.

“The first time was in October of 2018, but it was not recovered,” a PCPD statement says. “The owner paid a local artist $8,000 to have another one made, and secured it to a large boulder with heavy bolts and adhesive. Even so, it was stolen again.”

Anyone with information about either bears’ whereabouts is asked to call Police Dispatch at 435-615-5500.