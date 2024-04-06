Park City police share dash cam vid of meandering moose

PARK CITY, Utah, April 6, 2024 — Police were warning Friday of some apparently bold moose in the area.

“Watch for moose!” the Park City Police Department said in an online press release with video.

“Our officers have been monitoring several moose on Deer Valley Drive near the base of the resort,” the post says. “They don’t appear to fear people or cars.”

The department suggested citizens be on their best behavior.

“If you encounter them on the road, stay in your vehicle and drive slowly as you pass by. Watch the video taken from a police car dash camera.”

