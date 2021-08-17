Park City School District announces changes to schedule due to Parleys Canyon Fire

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City School District has announced changes to its schedule due to the Parleys Canyon Fire.

“Based on the Parleys Canyon Fire ongoing evacuation order for Pinebrook and Summit Park areas, we will be making some slight adjustments to the 21/22 school year calendar,” said a news release from PCSD Monday.

Elementary School Meet and Greet for families remains in place on Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 2 p.m. — 3:30 p.m. as a drop-in to leave supplies or meet your child’s teacher and to see the classroom, the news release said.

“With a large number of patrons visiting the school in a short period of time, we appreciate your support in adhering to best practices to mitigate COVID including use of hand sanitizer and consideration of donning a face mask for that short visit,” the news release added.

Then, all K-12th grade students will begin the academic year together on Monday, Aug. 23. Friday, March 11 will revert to an in-person learning day rather than a teacher workshop. The final day of school will remain Friday, June 3, 2022.

“Thank you to all for your support, encouragement, and care of one another as we navigate challenges associated with this longer than anticipated evacuation from our neighborhood homes,” said Jill Gildea, Ed.D., superintendent of schools.