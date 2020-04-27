Park Silly Sunday Market cancels 2020 season due to coronavirus pandemic

PARK CITY, Utah, April 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Park Silly Sunday Market has been cancelled for summer 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The market is an open-air farmers’ and artists’ market that takes place on Main Street. It was scheduled to take place every Sunday from June 4 to Sept. 17.

“After much thought and several weeks of discussions with our community of vendors and guests, along with the Summit County Health Department, we are sad to announce that we have decided to suspend the 2020 season of the Park Silly Sunday Market due to the impacts of COVID-19,” said a news release from market organizers.

“As much as we all were looking forward to another Silly season, we feel that prioritizing the health and welfare of our community, patrons and partners is the only decision that makes sense for this year. We are now planning for our 2021 season that will be even better and stronger than years past.”

The news release said organizers will work with vendors who need refunds.

“For our vendors, we are committed to providing refunds to those who need them but we are also committed to keeping the Park Silly Sunday Market culture alive and thriving into the coming years,” the news release said. “To this end, for any vendors that do not require an immediate refund, 100% of paid booth fees will be applied to any future dates in December and/or the 2021 Park Silly Sunday Market.”

Future opportunities for vendors include:

Park Silly Holiday Bazaar, Dec. 4-6, 2020, Dejoria Center, Kamas.

Park Silly Holiday Bazaar, Dec. 11-13, 2020, Sheraton Park City, Park City.

“Our hearts go out to all of our friends who have been impacted by the virus and for those who will lose income as a result of this pandemic,” the news release added.