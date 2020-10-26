Parkside Elementary to transition to online learning for 2 weeks

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Parkside Elementary in Murray will be transitioning to online learning for two weeks, starting Tuesday, officials said.

“This weekend we learned from the Health Department and contract tracing that a number of our Parkside Elementary School staff were exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19,” said a news release from Murray City School District.

“While the actual case count at Parkside Elementary remains relatively low, out of an abundance of caution, district officials have made the decision to take preventive measures to protect students and educators.”

Parkside will pivot to online learning beginning Tuesday, Oct. 27 for two weeks. Provided case counts remain low, the school will re-open on Monday, Nov. 9 with in-class learning.

School lunch and breakfast will be served grab-and-go style at the school each day.

“Parents are directed to engage with their students and teachers to continue with digital home learning using their assigned Chromebooks,” the news release said. “If they need assistance with their devices or internet connections, they are encouraged to contact the Murray City School District IT Department at 801-264-7400.”

Along with remaining engaged in schoolwork, the district would also like to encourage families to continue to practice protocols for distancing, mask-wearing, and sanitation, officials said.

“While it is disappointing, we take these decisions seriously and are confident in our families and educators across the district,” the news release said. “They are doing an amazing job of keeping everyone safe and our case counts in each school low.”