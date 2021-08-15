Parleys Canyon Fire still zero % contained; blaze smaller than previously believed

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah, Aug. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — There’s good news and bad news surrounding the Parleys Fire. The bad news is the fire remains at zero percent contained, but the good news is the fire itself is far smaller than previously believed. Like, less than a quarter of the size.

New and more accurate measurements now say the wildfire stands at 619 acres, and not the 2,500 to 3,000 acres estimated Saturday night.

“Multiple helicopters dropping water to assist ground crews working the #ParleysCanyonFire perimeter,” says a tweet issued just after 2 p.m. by UtahFireInfo.

“Fire remains at 0% containment. Accurate aerial flights officially mapped the fire at 619 acres, lower than previous estimates. Fire activity remains minimal so far today.”

An estimated 6,000 to 8,000 residences were involved in an evacuation order that included the communities of Summit Park, Pine Brook, Lambs Canyon and Mill Creek.

A tweet sent out Sunday morning reported “minimal overnight for behavior” by the fire, and said a Northern Utah Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed command, and had 120 personnel on scene.

Utah Fire Info has stated the fire was human/equipment caused, and due to a poorly working catalytic convertor that released sparks.

The Parleys Canyon Fire is pictured on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Photo: Utah Fire Info