Truck driver killed in Parleys Canyon rollover

PARLEY’S CANYON, Utah, June 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A truck driver was killed Monday evening after crashing in the westbound lanes of I-80 in Parley’s Canyon.

The driver and single occupant of the truck was declared deceased on scene of the crash dispatched just before 9:30 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.

No other vehicles were involved and the reason the truck rolled was under investigation.

The truck and trailer had yet to be up-righted as of 11 p.m., Roden said, the situation complicated by the trailer’s heavy cargo of sheet metal, which will likely have to be unloaded.

The driver had yet to be extricated from the truck’s cab, he said, and clearing the scene was expected to take another two hours.

The wreckage eight miles up the canyon was blocking likely all three westbound lanes of I-80, closing off all westbound traffic out of the canyon. The State Medical Examiner’s Office had been called to the scene, as is routine.