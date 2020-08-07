Parleys Fire firefighting efforts force I-80 closing from 9am to 9pm Friday

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah Aug. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Traffic on Interstate 80 is being closed in both directions Friday as firefighters work to contain the Parleys Fire which has burned 200 acres since late Thursday afternoon.

According to UDOT, I-80 will be shutdown between Foothill Drive and Parleys Summit between 9 a.m. and 9.p.m.

Travelers are being told to seek alternate routes.

The Parleys Fire started late Thursday afternoon and quickly grew to about 200 acres, forcing mandatory evacuations of the Mt. Aire area.

Dozens of firefighters from multiple agencies have been called in to fight the blaze, including air support units using both air tankers and helicopters.

Friday morning investigators said the fire was human caused, but did not reveal how or where it started.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.