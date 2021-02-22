Parole fugitive arrested after allegedly trying to run over police officer in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man been arrested after allegedly trying to run over a police officer in Ogden, then hit two vehicles while he fled the scene, investigators say.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County said Christopher Stephen Scott, 31, is facing charges of:

Assault against a peace officer, a second-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance, schedule I/II/analog, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop or respond at the command of police, a third-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with arresting office, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to remain at scene of accident, a class B misdemeanor

The arresting officer allegedly saw parole fugitive Scott parked at the Western Colony Inn at 234 24th St. in Ogden in a red Mazda 3 Speed hatchback, Sunday, the statement said. Officers say they parked in front of Scott and approached his vehicle. They say Scott then began revving the vehicle at which point officers yelled at him to stop and to not leave.

Scott then accelerated sharply out of the parking stall, the statement said. As he did so, he turned the wheel to his right, and allegedly accelerated the vehicle toward an officer who had to jump out of the way in order to avoid being hit.

The suspect vehicle then accelerated sharply out of the parking lot and failed to stop at the sidewalk as it fled. Shortly afterward dispatch received a complaint of a hit-and-run at the intersection of 2300 Washington Blvd. involving a red Mazda hatchback. Scott later admitted he had hit two vehicles in that intersection.

Officers say they later received information that Scott may have fled to the Perry or Brigham City area, and was staying at a KOA campground. The red Mazda was located just down the road from the KOA with driver’s side damage consistent with what was reported at the accident scene, the statement said. KOA staff were contacted and reported that Scott and his girlfriend were staying in an RV. A search warrant was sought and approved.

Scott and his girlfriend were found hiding in the void space beneath a folding futon-style couch in the RV.

A search of the trailer was completed with the permission of Adult Parole and Probation. A clear plastic container with approximately 3.9 grams of an off-white crystalline substance, which officers say tested positive for amphetamines, was located on the futon couch that Scott had been hiding under. In addition, several needles were located on that same couch and throughout the RV’s interior, police said. A water bong, which appeared to have been used to ingest methamphetamine, also was located inside the trailer, according to the probable cause statement.

Scott’s girlfriend, Courtenay Marie Fenner, was charged with drug possession and interfering with a police officer.

She and Scott were transported to Weber County jail, where Scott is being held without bail