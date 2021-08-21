Parole fugitive arrested after early morning chase, K-9 search in Sunset

SUNSET, Utah, Aug. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man wanted as a patrol fugitive was taken into custody after he allegedly fled Utah Adult Probation & Parole officers and committed a number of traffic violations early Saturday morning in Sunset.

Ricky Ray Crespin, 38, faces new charges of:

Failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony

Failure to signal, a third-degree felony

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident, damage only

A probable cause statement filed by an AP&P officer says he and a second officer were searching for a fugitive known to frequent the area when they spotted a car associated with the suspect near 1300 N. 250 West, Sunset. The car made a turn without signaling, the statement says.

“I activated my emergency lights and sirens to indicate to the suspect that I was initiating a traffic stop,” it says. “The suspect failed to stop and continued to drive, at high rates of speed to attempt to evade us, driving recklessly. Heading Northbound, at 1800 North 1000 West, the suspect hit a construction zone, where a large dip was located in the middle of the road. This cause two of the suspect’s tires to deflate.

“The suspect continued to attempt to evade us. At 250 North 1000 West, the suspect crashed. Both suspects at this point fled the scene of the crash. After a long search with a canine search dog, one of the suspects was found under a camper trailer. This was not his property or dwelling and had no reasonable reason to be at this location. The suspect was apprehended and identified as Ricky Crespin.”

Crespin was arrested. The officer’s statement claimed Crespin is a gang member, and likely to flee the area if released on bail. A judge ordered Crespin to be held without bail.