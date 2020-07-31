Parole fugitive flees from officers, crashes car in Taylorsville

MIDVALE, Utah, July 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A parole fugitive fled from officers in Midvale and drove through West Jordan before crashing his vehicle in Taylorsville and fleeing on foot, officials said Thursday evening.

Unified Police Department Detective Kevin Mallory told Gephardt Daily a UPD detective in Midvale observed and identified a known violent parole fugitive at the Motel 6 at 7263 Catalpa St. at approximately 7 p.m.

“The detective attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle at 7200 South, the vehicle fled,” Mallory said. “We did not initiate a pursuit but broadcast that information out over the radio, another officer observed that same vehicle traveling northbound on Redwood Road. Officers came into the area to try and locate the vehicle and at some point it turned onto 4100 South, and as it was traveling eastbound, lost control and ended up on the sidewalk and blew out a tire.”

The suspect then fled on foot into the 47seventy Settler’s Point apartment complex at 4770 S. 1565 West.

He was located by a patrol Sergeant and was non-complaint. He was tazed, and then was taken into custody without incident.

Mallory said the suspect is likely to be facing charges including fleeing.

No officers were injured in the course of the incident and no other vehicles were damaged.