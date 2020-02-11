Parowan woman arrested after allegedly punching daughter’s teacher

PAROWAN, Utah, Feb. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Parowan woman was arrested after allegedly punching her daughter’s teacher Friday after she “just snapped,” officials said.

A probable cause statement from the 5th District Court of Iron County said Nikell Jensen Judd, 37, is facing charges of:

Assault against school employee, a class A misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct — fighting/violent/tumultuous behavior, an infraction

The probable cause statement said the arresting officer was notified that an assault on a school employee had taken place at Parowan High School.

“Nikell Jensen Judd met with the high school teacher and punched him twice in the chest,” the statement said. “She remained at the school where she admitted to me of punching him. She told me she ‘just snapped’ and was angry with the teacher because of how he was treating her daughter.”

The arresting officer met with the school teacher who corroborated that Judd had assaulted him by punching him twice in the chest.

“This took place during school hours and the teacher was acting in the scope of his profession,” the statement said. “For this reason, I am charging Nikell Jensen for assault against a school employee and disorderly conduct fighting/violent/ tumultuous behavior.”

Judd was transported to Iron County Jail.