Parrot saved from its wayward ways in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah, Oct. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Took a while, but Hurricane Valley emergency responders Thursday were able to effect a parrot rescue.

“Station 41 crew was able to help get a parrot down from a tree this morning,” Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue shared on social media Thursday on the two days of tree-climbing heroics.

“They initially went out last night to help, but the parrot flew off. The family saw the parrot this morning, and crews were able to climb up into the tree and get the parrot down.